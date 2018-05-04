National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the meeting with voters in An Binh ward, Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on May 4 met with constituents in An Binh ward, Ninh Kieu district, the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho.The voters were briefed on the planned agenda of the 14th NA’s 5th session and a report on Can Tho NA deputies’ activities since the conclusion of the legislature’s 4th session.The NA leader heard comments and queries from seven local voters, and voiced her agreement with answers given by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Thanh Thong regarding questions on the city’s social-economic affairs.Concerning a comment on renewing textbooks by Cao Van Tu, a local resident, Ngan said the NA had organised a Q&A session for the Minister of Education and Training, while the State had assigned an expert council to compiling the textbooks.After years of reform, the State is now pursuing a policy of considering education and science-technology as a top national policy and prioritising investment in this field, she added.Replying to concerns over school violence and negative interactions between teachers – students and teachers – parents, the NA leader recalled a number of relevant stories that are not in line Vietnam’s laws and traditional ethics, saying that are responsibilities of families, schools, and society in addressing the issue and in educating younger generations.Ngan agreed with a proposal on increasing visits to localities by officials, saying it is also an activity prioritised by the Party. She said meeting voters is one of the jobs of NA deputies to better understand local people’s living conditions and aspirations, thus advising the Party and State to issue suitable legal regulations and policies.Answering a query on the withdrawal of corrupt assets, Ngan said the NA is revising the anti-corruption law so that punishments would be imposed on right people for right violations and lost assets would be recovered.On the occasion, Ngan revealed that the NA is completing a legal framework, under which officials with violations will bear responsibility for their wrongdoings even after quitting their positions or retiring.Ngan informed the voters on punishments for involvements in making and trading fake goods; law-building amid global integration; and the NA’s responsibility in monitoring the enforcement of the Law on Environmental Protection.She also mentioned the Politburo’s conclusion aiming at building Can Tho into a smart and modern city to drive growth in the Mekong Delta region.-VNA