Politics Vietnam promotes solidarity with Palestine A culture exchange was held in Hanoi on November 29 to celebrate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

Politics Vietnam, New Zealand seek to boost comprehensive partnership Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung met with Speaker of New Zealand House of Representatives Trevor Mallard, as part of his working visit to the country from November 27-29.

Politics Leader extends condolences to Albania over earthquake losses Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of condolences to President of Albania Ilir Meta over the losses caused by the strong earthquake on November 26.

Politics PM concludes trip to RoK for summits, official visit Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrived back in Hanoi on late November 28, ending his trip to the Republic of Korea (RoK) for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit, first the Mekong-RoK Summit, and an official visit to the RoK at the invitation of President Moon Jae-in.