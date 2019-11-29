NA Chairwoman meets voters in Can Tho
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
Can Tho (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met constituents in An Hoi ward, Ninh Kieu district and Co Do district in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on November 29.
She agreed with Chairman of the Ninh Kieu district People’s Committee’s proposal to merge administrative units in the locality.
Ngan shared with voters in An Hoi wards and Co Do district about climate change impacting lives in the Mekong Delta, including landslide and salt water intrusion.
The State is pooling resources to carry out the national target programme on climate change response, including goals in the Government’s Resolution No.120/NQ-CP 2017 on the sustainable development of the Mekong Delta in adaptation with climate change, she said.
About the Trung Luong – My Thuan expressway and My Thuan – Can Tho highway, the top legislator said the Government has come up with measures to deal with the delay, and the My Thuan 2 bridge project will soon be launched.
She said Vietnam has taken concerted and peaceful measures in line with international law to safeguard its sovereignty and legitimate interests in the East Sea.
The NA leader affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of dealing with disputes and conflicts at sea by peaceful means in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
On the Long Thanh international airport in the southern province of Dong Nai, she described it as a project of national importance and committed efforts to finish construction of the new airport by 2025.
She also eased voters’ concern about the phenomenon of “petty corruption” that could become more serious over time, saying that all violations will be punished in line with the law.
The Chairwoman also said that many assets from corruption cases have been reclaimed immediately and took note of suggestions on lowering the age of 80 to 75 to be eligible for social subsidy, and issues regarding payment for health insurance, and new textbooks used for educational establishments./.
