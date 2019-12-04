NA Chairwoman to visit Russia, Belarus
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will pay official visits to Russia from December 8-12 and Belarus from December 12-14, according to a communique of the Committee for Foreign Affairs of the legislature.
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan will pay official visits to Russia from December 8-12 and Belarus from December 12-14, according to a communique of the Committee for Foreign Affairs of the legislature.
The visits are to be made at the invitations of Valentina Matvienko, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia; Vyacheslav Volodin, Chairman of the State Duma of Russia; Mikhail Myasnikovich, Speaker of the Council of the Republic of Belarus; and Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus./.