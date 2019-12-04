Politics NA’s Ethnic Council delegation visits South Africa Chairman of the National Assembly’s Ethnic Council Ha Ngoc Chien is leading a delegation from the council to pay a working trip to South Africa from December 2-6.

Politics Founding anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Singapore The Vietnamese Defence Attaché Office in Singapore held a ceremony on December 3 to mark the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army.

Politics Thailand’s National Day observed in Hanoi The Thai Embassy in Hanoi on December 3 organised a celebration to mark 92nd anniversary of Thai National Day and commemorate the birthday of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej (December 5).

Politics Vietnam, Japan forge people-to-people diplomacy Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung on December 3 hosted a reception for Vice President of the Japanese International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) Onoi Yoshiki.