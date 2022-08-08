At the seventh plenary session of the NA Committee on Legal Affairs (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA)'s Committee on Legal Affairs convened its seventh plenary session in Hanoi on August 8, focusing on the implementation of legal documents governing public employees.



In his remarks, head of the committee Hoang Thanh Tung noted that various policies and laws of the Party and the State have been adopted to build and develop the contingent of public employees to serve the people.



The meeting looked into standards and conditions for the appointment of managerial public employees as well as public employee management, and limitations in the building and issuance of relevant legal regulations.



Many attendees pointed out that standards in separate localities are different, leading to confusion.



The ministry will coordinate with concerned ministries to set out common appointment criteria, he added.



The committee also scrutinised the Government’s proposal on the establishment of Binh Phu township in Cai Lay district, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, and Chon Thanh town and its wards in the southern province of Binh Phuoc, and another on the inclusion of the draft Law on Management and Use of State Capital Invested in Production and Business at Enterprises (amended) into the law and ordinance building programme in 2023./.