Politics National Assembly’s 4th session opens The 15th National Assembly (NA) convened its 4th session in Hanoi on October 20.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics HCM City, Singapore beef up investment ties Politburo member and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen hailed Singapore as an important trade and investment partner of the southern largest economic hub while receiving Singaporean President Halimah Yacob on October 19.

Politics HCM City, Austria look to expand cooperation in green development Ho Chi Minh City and the Austrian state of Styria have significant room to expand their cooperation in areas such as renewable energy development, green transport, and digital transformation, stated Vo Van Hoan, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee.