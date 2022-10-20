NA Council for Ethnic Affairs convenes fifth session
Hanoi (VNA) – Standing Vice Chairman of the National Assembly attended the fifth plenary session of the NA Ethnic Council in Hanoi on October 19.
According to Chairman of the council Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam, among the focuses of the session are the approval of a project to renovate and enhance the quality and efficiency of the council, and the giving of opinions to a number of bills that will be debated at the 15th National Assembly’s fourth session.
Addressing the event, Man lauded the strong performance of the council in fulfilling its tasks despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, contributing to realising the Party and State’s policies and laws for mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas, as well as its close coordination with the Government Committee for Ethnic Affairs in implementing the national target programme on boosting socio-economic development in the areas in the 2021-2030 period.
He underlined the significance of the project to improve the operation efficiency of the council, asking participants to carefully discuss the scheme, ensuring its feasibility.
The NA Deputy Vice Chairman stressed that the council’s supervision programme should focus on the realisation of NA resolutions on the implementation of the three national target programmes on new-style rural area building in the 2021-2025 period, sustainable poverty reduction programme for the 2021-2025 period, and socio-economic development in mountainous and ethnic minority-inhabited areas for the 2021-2030 period.
At the same time, the council should engage in the verification of draft laws that impact people from ethnic minority groups and mountainous region, ensuring the principle of equality among the ethnic groups and creating favourable conditions for the ethnic minority groups to optimise their internal strength and improve their living conditions./.