NA debate draft laws on IP, domestic violence, grassroots democracy on May 31
The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of May 31 to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) spent the morning of May 31 to discuss the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Intellectual Property.
At the discussion, which was broadcast live on the NA’s TV channel, most opinions focused on administrative violations related to IP; the rights of owner of certificate of protection of plant variety; author, co-author and copyrights; petitions and settlement of petitions related to industrial property procedures; among others.
In the afternoon, NA deputies discussed in groups the draft law on prevention and control of domestic violence (revised) and the draft law on implementing democracy at grassroots level.
On June 1, the NA is scheduled to consider the supplementary assessment of the implementation of socio-economic development plans and state budget in 2021; and the implementation of socio-economic development plans and state budget in the first months of 2022.
The implementation of the NA’s Resolution 42/2017/QH14 dated June 21, 2017 on piloting the settlement of bad debts of credit institutions as well as the extension of the resolution will also be tabled for discussion.
The debate at the NA will be broadcast live on Vietnam Television, Radio the Voice of Vietnam and the NA’s TV channel./.