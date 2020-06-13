Politics NA discusses socio-economic matters The National Assembly began discussing the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the National Assembly’s resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget performance in 2019 and early 2020 on June 13.

Politics NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Politics Vietnamese, Kuwait FMs hold phone talks Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Foreign Minister of Kuwait Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah on June 12 to discuss ways promoting bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues of concern.