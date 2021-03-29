NA deputies debate working reports of President, Government
Legislators on March 29 mulled over working reports of the President and the Government during the 2016-2021 tenure, as part of the ongoing 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu speaks at the working session. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators on March 29 mulled over working reports of the President and the Government during the 2016-2021 tenure, as part of the ongoing 11th sitting of the 14th National Assembly.
In his remarks, NA Vice Chairman Uong Chu Luu said 41 deputies raised opinions during the working session and they shared the view that the reports had been prepared thoroughly.
They lauded efforts, responsibility and achievements made by the President, the Government and the Prime Minister in the tenure, according to the NA Vice Chairman.
The deputies highlighted the President’s role in Party and political system building, as well as the fight against corruption, wastefulness and other bad deeds, which, they said, has been carried out drastically, synchronously, comprehensively and effectively.
Meanwhile, the Government and the PM have proven their innovation and dynamism in management, persistently pursuing targets and tasks set in resolutions of the Party and the NA.
The Government has paid attention to reforming administrative procedures, improving the domestic business environment, raising national competitiveness, and improving the operational efficiency of State administrative agencies, in tandem with e-Government building.
Notably, given the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has successfully completed the dual goals of containing the epidemic and socio-economic recovery.
The legislators, however, urged the Government to clarify limitations and shortcomings, including certain draft projects and documents that have yet to meet the set progress and quality.
They reached consensus on the need to promote the great national unity bloc in national construction and defence.
They also made proposals to the President and the Government in the new tenure./.