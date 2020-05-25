Politics Legislature to focus on law building in second working week Law building will be high on the agenda during the second online working week of the 14th National Assembly’s ninth session from May 25-28.

Politics Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Politics NA deputies discuss pilot of urban administration model in Da Nang The ninth session of the 14th National Assembly on May 23 morning will have an online discussion on the pilot of the urban administration model in central Da Nang city.