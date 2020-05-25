NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
National Assembly deputies discussed the development of agricultural production on May 25 with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - National Assembly deputies discussed the development of agricultural production on May 25 with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.
At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on the draft resolution, affirming the expansion of the subjects and the agricultural land use tax exemptions would create more jobs for rural areas and help farmers save large sums of money, improve their lives and made them stick to agricultural activities.
He noted that the policies on agricultural land use tax exemption and reduction have been implemented since 2001 and contributed to improve both the quality of farmers’ lives and the competitiveness of agricultural products in the world.
The tax exemption policy, which costs roughly 7.5 trillion VND (322 million USD) per year and is scheduled to be implemented until 2025, would continue boosting organisations and individuals in investing and working in this field, he added.
Also on the day, the legislators discussed the draft Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court. The draft law consists of four chapters and 29 articles, including general provisions on mediators, order of mediation procedures, dialogues and recognition of mediation results./.
At the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on the draft resolution, affirming the expansion of the subjects and the agricultural land use tax exemptions would create more jobs for rural areas and help farmers save large sums of money, improve their lives and made them stick to agricultural activities.
He noted that the policies on agricultural land use tax exemption and reduction have been implemented since 2001 and contributed to improve both the quality of farmers’ lives and the competitiveness of agricultural products in the world.
The tax exemption policy, which costs roughly 7.5 trillion VND (322 million USD) per year and is scheduled to be implemented until 2025, would continue boosting organisations and individuals in investing and working in this field, he added.
Also on the day, the legislators discussed the draft Law on Mediation and Dialogue at Court. The draft law consists of four chapters and 29 articles, including general provisions on mediators, order of mediation procedures, dialogues and recognition of mediation results./.