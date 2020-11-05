Politics PM pins hope on success of 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 5 expressed his belief that the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings would be a success thanks to the close coordination of ministries and agencies.

Politics Vietnam regards US as one of leading important partners, Deputy Spokesman Vietnam considers the US one of the most important partners on the basis of respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions, and mutual benefits.

Politics Condolences to Afghanistan over terror attack Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh has extended a message of condolences to Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mohammad Haneef Atmar over the recent terror attack at Kabul University.

Politics Australia wants to set up comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam: FM The Australian Government continues to give high priority to Vietnam in its foreign policy, considering the Southeast Asian country one of its key partners in the Indo-Pacific region, and hopes to soon advance the bilateral relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership, said a senior diplomat.