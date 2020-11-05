NA deputies further debate socio-economic matters on November 5
Legislators continued to scrutinise the socio-economic situation and State budget at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 5.
Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and seven ministers clarified the issues of deputies’ concern during the working sessions on socio-economic matters and State budget. (Photo: VNA_
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators continued to scrutinise the socio-economic situation and State budget at a plenary session in Hanoi on November 5.
The working session was broadcast live by the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television and the NA TV channel.
The deputies focused on such issues as regional planning in combination with provincial planning, the State’s role in the market economy, cyber security, national food security, clean energy development, traffic safety, educational reform and State budget spending, among others.
They also proposed solutions to realise the socio-economic development plans for the 2021-2025 and 2021-2030 periods, in order to revive the national economy post COVID-19.
Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung, and Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung addressed issues raised by the deputies.
NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien said 112 deputies raised opinions during the working sessions on socio-economic matters and State budget. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam and seven ministers clarified the issues of deputies’ concern.
Most of the lawmakers agreed with many contents in reports of the Government and appraisal reports of NA agencies, he added.
The legislators are scheduled to look into the implementation of the NA’s resolutions on thematic supervision and hearings during the 14th tenure and a handful of resolutions in the 13th term on November 6./.