A working session of the National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

Legislators will vote on a resolution ratifying the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and relevant documents on November 12, as part of the ongoing sixth session of the 14th National Assembly.They are also expected to pass another resolution on the adjustment of the mid-term public investment plan for the 2016-2020 period during the morning meeting.The deputies will discuss in groups the Law on Tax Management (revised) and the amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Public Investment.The revised Law on Tax Management comprises 17 chapters, three more than the current one, and 152 articles. It supplements and amends many contents regarding the scope and objects of the law, tax debt settlement methods, e-invoice application and tax investigation.The amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on Public Investment focus on policies on general regulations, and project and public investment plan management.In the afternoon, the lawmakers will continue group discussions on the revised law on civil judgment execution which is expected to have 92 out of the 182 articles amended, one chapter added and seven items supplemented, and one item scrapped as compared with the current law.The legislators will look into the draft law on the fight against alcohol harm, which has seven chapters and 38 articles stipulating measures against harmful effects of alcohol.Its name, scope and funding for the work are set to be adjusted during the working session.-VNA