NA discuss two draft laws, adopt minority ethnic development plan
National Assembly deputies will work in groups to discuss two draft laws in the morning of November 18.
A group working session of NA deputies. Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly deputies will work in groups to discuss two draft laws in the morning of November 18.
Subject to discuss is the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and the Law on Dykes.
The draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction will also be tabled for discussion the same day.
The draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, and the Law on Dykes revises 19 articles, supplements three others and renames Chapter IV of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, while amending eight articles of the Law on Dykes. It also gives new names to several relevant committees.
With two articles, the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Construction is devised on the basis of three groups of policies that are reforming and streamlining administrative procedures and improving investment environment in the construction sector; abolishing and simplifying business conditions; and perfecting policies and laws on construction in line with relevant laws.
In the afternoon, legislators are scheduled to vote on a resolution ratifying the master plan on socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited, mountainous and extremely disadvantaged areas.
After the voting, lawmakers are to look into the ratification of the Supplementary Treaty to the 1985 Treaty on the Delimitation of National Boundaries and the Supplementary Treaty 2005 between Vietnam and Cambodia, and the Protocol on Mainland Border Demarcation between the two nations./.