Politics Defence Minister attends ADMM Retreat, ADMM Plus in Bangkok Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich on November 16 led a high-ranking military delegation of Vietnam to join the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and the sixth ADMM Plus that are taking place in Bangkok, Thailand from November 16-19.

Politics Kazakhstan lower house chairman concludes Vietnam visit Chairman of the Mazhilis (lower house) of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin on November 15 concluded his official visit to Vietnam which began November 13.

Politics Vietnam, India enhance defence ties The Vietnamese Government, people and army always attach importance to comprehensively and practically developing relations with India, a senior Vietnamese officer has said.

Politics Kazakhstani top legislator visits Da Nang Chairman of the lower house of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin and his entourage paid a working trip to the central coastal city of Da Nang on November 15 as part of their official visit to Vietnam.