Videos Vietnam-WEF Cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 18 at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

Politics Pilot decentralisation mechanism for national target programmes discussed at NA The Government proposed two options to pilot a mechanism to decentralise the management and implementation of national target programmes to district-level administrations at the fifth extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly on January 16.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 16 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam defence ministry presents command headquarter to Lao army The Vietnamese Ministry of Defence on January 16 handed over the newly-built command headquarter of the Infantry Division 1 of the Lao People’s Army (LPA) to the Lao side as a gift for the Lao defence ministry.