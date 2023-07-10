Politics Vietnam promotes solidarity, consensus in ASEAN at AMM-56: diplomat Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son will lead a Vietnamese delegation to the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) in Jakarta, Indonesia from July 10-14, demonstrating the continuation of Vietnam's commitments to and responsibilities for the region and the common work of ASEAN, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to ASEAN Nguyen Hai Bang.

Politics HCM City Party Committee convenes 21st conference The Party Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held the 21st conference in its 11th tenure on July 8 to review the socio-economic development in the city in the first six months of the year, and set out key tasks for the second half.

Politics Vietnam updates EC on efforts to combat IUU fishing A technical mission of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) held a working session with the Directorate-General for Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (DG-MARE) of the European Commission (EC) on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing (IUU) on July 6-7.