Na Kho village was established deep in Pu Huong forest as Thai ethnic people chose to settle on the land in 1946. Despite its remote location, it suffered a bombing by American bombers 52 years ago. Though its darkest days are far in the past, painful memories remain in the minds of the older villagers.

Having overcome the pain and loss, people chose to stay in the village. With attention from the Party and the State, local livelihoods have been increasingly improved as more profitable economic models have been developed.

Na Kho has become a neat village with cultural features, that strongly reflect the identity of the Thai people. It is not difficult to see positive changes and improvements in the lives of local people, who are settling amid vast mountain forests in the buffer zone of the Pu Huong Nature Reserve./.

VNA