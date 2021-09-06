- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived at the Vienna-Schwechat airport in Austria on September 5 evening, beginning his trip to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5) in Vienna at the invitation of President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarte Pacheco and President of the Austrian National Council Wolfgang Sobotka.The conference, which is being jointly held by the IPU and the Austrian Parliament from September 6-8 in in-person format, is themed “Parliamentary leadership for more effective multilateralism that delivers peace and sustainable development for the people and planet.”NA Chairman Hue is scheduled to deliver speeches on the overall topic of the conference and at some discussions, focusing on sustainable development, the response to COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.On the sidelines of the event, the Vietnamese NA leader will have meetings with leaders of the IPU, parliaments of some countries and some international organisations. He will also attend a Vietnam-Austria business forum.The conference is a new and special mechanism of the IPU, aiming to contribute a common voice to the United Nations on the settlement of global issues. It is held every five years.