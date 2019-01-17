National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (R) welcomes Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian NA Jakab Istvan in Hanoi on January 17 (Photo: VNA)

– National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has called for the Hungarian parliament’s support to speed up the approval of the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), thus opening up new cooperation opportunities between Vietnam and members of the EU, including Hungary.Receiving Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian NA Jakab Istvan in Hanoi on January 17, the top Vietnamese legislator highlighted that Vietnam and Hungary have shared a traditional multifaceted partnership for nearly 70 years.Vietnam always remembers the valuable and effective support of Hungary during its national defence and construction process, she said, noting that thousands of Vietnamese officials and engineers were trained in Hungary and came back to exemplify strong performances at home.She pledged that Vietnam is willing to serve as a gateway for Hungary to access the 600 million-strong ASEAN market.For his part, Istvan said that the visit aims to share legislative experiences with Vietnam and promote further partnership between the two parliaments.The Hungarian Deputy Speaker affirmed that Hungary has always supported the EVFTA from the start to the signing and approval.Congratulating Vietnam on its socio-economic development achievements and high GDP growth, Istvan said that Hungary is keen on boosting ties with Vietnam, especially in economy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.Currently, about 200 Vietnamese students come to study in Hungary each year and they act as important factors for the development of bilateral friendship, he noted.The Deputy Speaker said that Hungary has tackled all obstacles so that the cooperation framework on a credit package, worth nearly 60 million EUR, will be ready to take effect in early 2019 and the construction of the Can Tho tumour hospital can be started.Ngan said that this is a joint project of humanitarian significance, meeting the demand of 20 million people in the Mekong Delta region.She expressed her delight that during the Hungarian delegation’s visit, the two sides will hold a seminar on sustainable agricultural development and food safety, which is a good chance for parliamentarians and experts of both sides to share experience not only in legislation, but also on such practical issues.–VNA