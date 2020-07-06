Society Flag-raising ceremony on Ly Son island Flag-raising ceremony is a long-held tradition of locals on Ly Son island, Quang Ngai province, to pay tribute to late soldiers who spent their lives safeguarding Vietnam’s sovereignty over sea and islands.

Politics Greetings to Venezuela over Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on July 5 sent a message of greetings to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros on the 209th anniversary of Venezuela’s Independence Day (July 5, 1811).

Politics NA Vice Chairwoman, APF delegation visit Son La Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong and a delegation of the Francophone Parliamentary Assembly (APF) visited the northern mountainous province of Son La on July 4.

Politics Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.