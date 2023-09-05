National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue gives a present to the Vietnam-Laos Friendship High School on new school year ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on September 5 attended a ceremony to welcome the new school year at the Vietnam-Laos Friendship High School in Hanoi’s suburban district of Phuc Tho.

The school, also known as T78 Friendship High School, was established in 1958 following President Ho Chi Minh’s direction to support Laos to train its human resources in service of its national liberation and construction.

It was the first school in Vietnam that provided Lao students with Vietnamese-language courses and general education and was the forerunner of the later system of Lao schools in Vietnam.

So far, the school has trained more than 2,700 Lao students, many of whom held important positions in the Lao Party and State.

National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue gives gifts to outstanding students. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the ceremony, Hue expressed his belief the students will continue to uphold the tradition of studiousness and respect for teachers, and cultivate the special friendship and solidarity between Vietnam and Laos.

He asked ministries, departments, and agencies, especially the Ministry of Education and Training, Hanoi city, and Phuc Tho district, to continue to pay attention and create favourable conditions for teachers and students./.