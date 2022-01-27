Politics HCM City considers int’l cooperation a great support: city leader Ho Chi Minh City always considers international cooperation and the presence of the diplomatic missions in the country's biggest hub in the south as a great resource that needs to be respected and promoted, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has affirmed.

Politics Infographic Five outstanding achievements of Vietnam at UNSC during 2020-2021 tenure Vietnam had a successful tenure as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021, a difficult period for the world and the UNSC in particular due to complicated, uncertain and unprecedented developments in the world.

Politics Top legislator sends greetings on Australia Day National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue sent a letter of greetings to Andrew Wallace, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives, and Slade Brockman, President of the Australian Senate, on the occasion of Australia Day (January 26, 1788 – 2022).

Politics Workshop spotlights former Party General Secretary Do Muoi's revolutionary career A scientific workshop highlighting the revolutionary career of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Do Muoi was held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics on January 26 on the occasion of the late leader's 105th birthday (February 2, 1917 -2022).