Top legislator values water academy’s contributions to agricultural development
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has praised the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources (VAWR) for its contributions to the development of irrigation and agriculture sector in general over the last six decades.
Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (centre) presents the Vietnam Academy for Water Resources the Order of Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)
Ngan made the praise at a ceremony to celebrate the VAWR’s 60th founding anniversary (1959 – 2019) in Hanoi on December 3.
Irrigation plays a crucial part in Vietnam where agriculture has a long history, she said.
