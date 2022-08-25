Politics President Phuc hosts former president of RoK-Vietnam Friendship Association President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Choi Young-joo, former President of the Republic of Korea (RoK)-Vietnam Friendship Association and Chairman of the RoK-based Panko Group on August 25.

Politics Foreign Ministry spokeswoman offers updates about protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang provided updates on the protection of Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia and the UK at the ministry’s regular press meeting on August 25.

Politics Countries, organisations must respect Vietnam’s maritime sovereignty: Spokesperson Vietnam rejects the so-called “nine-dash line” and maritime claims that run counter to international laws, particularly the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated on August 25.

Politics Top legislator hosts US Ambassador National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc E. Knapper in Hanoi on August 25.