Politics PM disciplines incumbent, former officials of Khanh Hoa Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently issued disciplinary measures against some incumbent and former leaders of the south central province of Khanh Hoa for their “very serious” mistakes while performing duties.

Politics Japanese friends thanked for support of Vietnam – Japan ties The Vietnamese embassy in Tokyo hosted a banquet on December 13 to thank Japanese ministries, agencies, businesses and individuals for their support for Vietnam – Japan friendship over the past years.

Politics 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s People Army marked in Laos The Vietnamese Embassy and Defence Attaché Agency in Laos held a ceremony in Vientiane on December 13 to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 30th All-People’s Defence Festival (December 22).

Politics Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association convenes eighth congress The eighth congress of the Ukraine-Vietnam Friendship Association was held in Kiev on December 12.