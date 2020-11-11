NA officially relieves science minister, central bank governor from positions
The National Assembly (NA) on the afternoon of November 11 relieved Chu Ngoc Anh and Le Minh Hung from their respective positions of Minister of Science and Technology and Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, during the ongoing 10th session in Hanoi.
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (second, left) and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (second, right) present flowers to congratulate Chu Ngoc Anh (first, left) and Le Minh Hung (first, right) on their new roles on November 11 (Photo: VNA)
Legislators voted on the matter by secret ballot. As many as 458 lawmakers were present and voted in favour, accounting for 95.02 percent of all NA deputies.
Earlier, in the morning, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed the move to the legislature.
Chu Ngoc Anh is now Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee. Meanwhile, Le Minh Hung was recently appointed Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office by the Politburo.
Speaking after the vote, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan expressed her appreciation of Anh and Hung’s performance in their previous roles.
She also expressed her belief they will continue to work hard in fulfilling their new duties.
In the afternoon, PM Phuc proposed candidates for the two vacant positions and also for the post of the Minister of Health./.