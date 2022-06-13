NA passes Law and Ordinance Building Programme for 2023
The 15th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 and the amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022 with 92.77 percent votes in favour during its ongoing third sitting in Hanoi on June 13 afternoon.
The 15th National Assembly's third sitting continues on June 13. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 15th National Assembly adopted a Resolution on the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2023 and the amendments to the Law and Ordinance Building Programme in 2022 with 92.77 percent votes in favour during its ongoing third sitting in Hanoi on June 13 afternoon.
Legislators also debated the draft of the revised Law on Inspection with NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Khac Dinh as the moderator. The bill includes eight chapters and 116 articles, in which 61 are added, 41 revised and 24 removed compared to the 2010 law.
Many of the lawmakers emphasised that it is critical to amend the Law on Inspection to address limitations of the old version and improve the effectiveness of the State governance and anti-corruption.
Among contents of discussion were the governing scope of the bill, the organisational system of inspection bodies, tasks and rights of State inspection units, methods of inspection, inspection procedures, the independence of inspection operation, issuance and enforcement of inspection reports and handling violations.
Previously, the NA deputies scrutinised the draft of the amended Law on Medical Examination and Treatment which includes ten chapters and 102 articles, one chapter more than the current one.
They particularly mulled over pricing of healthcare services, family doctor model, remote health check-ups, incentives for medical workers and ways to prevent wrongdoings and violations.
On June 14, the legislators will cast their votes on the Law on Mobile Police and a Resolution on the establishment of a NA specialised inspection delegation in 2023 and debate the draft laws on the implementation of democracy at grassroots level and on prevention of domestic violence (amended)./.