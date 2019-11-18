NA passes resolution on development in ethnic, mountainous regions
The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution approving the comprehensive plan on socio-economic development for ethnic minority groups, disadvantaged and mountainous regions with 89.44 percent of approval, during the ongoing eighth session in Hanoi on November 18.
At the session (Photo: VNA)
The plan will be conducted from 2021 – 2030 with priorities given to dealing with the shortage of housing, production land, water for daily use, agro-forestry production development, manufacturing goods in value chain, investing in key infrastructure towards rapid and sustainable poverty reduction, building a strong political system at the grassroots level, and strengthening great national unity.
It targets more than doubling ethnic minorities’ average income from 2020, reducing the rate of poor households in ethnic minority regions by over 3 percent, and enabling 99 percent of households to access national grid by 2025.
By 2030, the average income of ethnic minorities will be half of the country’s average, the poverty rate will be reduced to below 10 percent while 70 percent of communes will meet criteria for new-style rural areas. Up to 40 percent of ethnic minority people could work for industry, handicraft, tourism and services by the year.
Over 85 percent of communes and villages in ethnic minority and mountainous regions are also expected to have enough infrastructure to meet demand for socio-economic development./.
