Politics President holds phone talks with RoK’s President-elect President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President-elect of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Yoon Suk-yeol on March 23, during which the two leaders discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in many fields.

Politics Vietnam willing to beef up comprehensive partnership with Canada: FM Vietnam is willing to work together with Canada to boost their comprehensive partnership in an effective and practical manner, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed during a phone talk with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly on March 22 night.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 23 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 23.

Politics ESCAP treasures partnership with Vietnam: official Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana has affirmed that the commission always attaches importance to the partnership with Vietnam and commits to actively support the country in realising its sustainable development goals.