NA Standing Committee convenes 29th session
The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on January 8, which is scheduled to last for one and a half days.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 29th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee opened in Hanoi on January 8, which is scheduled to last for one and a half days.
In his opening remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the session, the first of the committee in 2024, will focus on preparations for the 5th extraordinary meeting of the 15th legislature slated for January 15.
The full-time legislators will touch upon the draft revised Land Law, he said, emphasising the importance of the document to all spheres of socio-economic life, people of all strata and the business community, both in short and long terms.
The NA Chairman asked them to opine on land recovery in service of housing projects, land pricing, and the conversion of land use purposes.
The committee will also look into a verification report on the draft Law on Credit Institutions (amended), along with the interpretation of provisions in Clause 1, Article 6 of the Law on Public Investment.
The legislators will scrutinise the draft resolution on some distinct mechanisms and policies to remove obstacles to and speed up the implementation of national target programmes.
Other important matters to be tabled for discussion include the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for the central budget for 2021-2025 from the common reserve, and the supplementation of the mid-term public investment plan for Vietnam Electricity (EVN) from the reserve of the mid-term public investment plan.
The legislators will also work on personnel issues./.