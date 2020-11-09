Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a message of greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2020).

Politics Vietnam ensures absolute security for 37th ASEAN Summit: Official Work to ensure security and health at the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings has been implemented in a comprehensive and urgent manner, according to Chief of the Office at the Ministry of Public Security Maj. Gen. To An Xo.

Politics HCM City get-together marks Cambodian Independence Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a get-together on November 9 to mark Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day.

Politics 37th ASEAN Summit, related meetings on horizon The 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, slated for November 12-15, are the most important activity of ASEAN this year, attracting widespread attention both inside and outside of the region, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, Nguyen Quoc Dung, said on November 9.