NA Standing Committee convenes 50th session
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan speaks at the session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on November 9 sat for the 50th session to consider and give opinions on a number of contents to be submitted to the 14th NA’s 10th session.
In her speech, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said members of the NA Standing Committee will comment on a draft resolution on value-added tax rates for fertilizers, and the continued implementation of seniority allowance regime for teachers.
Comments on issues related to the assignment of medium-term investment plan of central budget capital for the 2016-2020 period to the Vietnam Development Bank, and solutions to remove difficulties facing the Vietnam Airlines Corporation due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be also collected at the meeting, she said.
At the same time, the NA Standing Committee will give opinions on the submission to the NA for approving the appointments of Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) and judges of the Supreme People's Court.
It should focus on carefully prepared contents which need to be decided by the legislative body at the 10th session, she stressed, adding that for those with many different opinions, it needs further consideration.
Following the opening speech of the NA Chairwoman, under the chair of NA Vice Chairmen Uong Chu Luu and Phung Quoc Hien, the NA Standing Committee gave opinions on the above-mentioned contents./.