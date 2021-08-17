Environment First report on maritime environment, national islands completed The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) has completed a report on maritime environment and national islands in the 2016-20 period, Director General of the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands (VASI) Ta Dinh Thi said on August 13.

Environment Hoa Binh releases 35,000 fish fry into Da River The Sub-Department of the northern province of Hoa Binh released 35,000 fry of various fish species into Da River, aiming to regenerate, protect and increase diversity of fisheries resources in the area.

Environment Vu Quang national park offers home for rare gibbon The Vu Quang National Park in the central province of Ha Tinh announced on August 10 it received a rare white-cheeked gibbon from local forest rangers.

ASEAN ASEAN launches region-wide greening initiative The ASEAN Green Initiative (AGI) has been launched with an aim to ramp up restoration efforts and plant at least 10 million native trees in the next 10 years.