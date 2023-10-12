Politics President Vo Van Thuong to attend 3rd Belt and Road Forum in Beijing President Vo Van Thuong will lead a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing, China, from October 17-20, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics National External Information Service Awards looks towards professionalism The National External Information Service Awards, in its ninth edition, has been held in a more professional fashion in all of its stages, affirmed Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), a standing body of this year’s event.

Politics Communist Parties of Vietnam, Colombia tighten relations A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs Nguyen Thai Hoc held talks with leaders of the Colombian Communist Party (PCC) in Bogota on October 11, as part of their working visit to Latin American countries.

Politics Vietnam, Japan eye stronger defence cooperation Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Defence Minister had a meeting with Japanese Minister of Defence Kihara Minoru in Tokyo on October 11.