NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan at the closing ceremony of the committee’s 40th session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly Standing Committee has made remarkable efforts and successfully implemented programmes and plans set in 2019, NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said at the closing ceremony of the committee’s 40th session in Hanoi on December 18.



The top legislator stressed that in 2020, the committee must be more proactive in its operation and implementation of working programmes.



She urged the Government, the Standing Committee of Ethnic Affairs Council, the NA committees, the NA Secretary General, the State Audit and relevant agencies to promptly act to implement resolutions and conclusions of the meeting.



During the 40th session, the NA Standing Committee summed up the outcomes of the eighth session of the 14th National Assembly and discussed initial preparations for the ninth session.



After 28 days of working, the eighth session wrapped up successfully with the adoption of 11 laws and codes, and 17 resolutions. Legislators also gave opinions on 10 bills, and conducted thematic supervision on one issue.



The question-&-answer activities during the session attracted special attention, with voters and people nationwide approving the issues selected for the hearings and appreciating the quality of those activities.



The ninth session is scheduled to take place from May 20 to June 17, 2020, focusing on law-building.



According to NA Chairwoman Ngan, the NA will take one more step towards the building of e-parliament at the ninth session to better serve people, constituents, and NA agencies./.

VNA