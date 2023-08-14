At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee offered opinions on a report on the results of thematic supervision on the implementation of the NA’s Resolutions on the renewal of school curricula and textbooks, during its 25th meeting in Hanoi on August 14.



Chairman of the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs Y Thanh Ha Nie Kdam said the issuance of curricula and textbooks has been slow. He proposed supplementing regulations and policies concerning lecturers who teach in ethnic languages.



Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son pledged to fix existing shortcomings in the field.



He said the Government is directing the tackling of difficulties in the publication of textbooks in ethnic languages and teaching materials in localities.



The official also proposed issuing a Resolution on accelerating education reform, including measures to improve teachers’ income.



In a report on the results of thematic supervision, head of the NA’s Committee on Culture and Education and deputy head of the supervision delegation Nguyen Dac Vinh put forth three major groups of solutions regarding mechanisms, policies and implementation, including renovation of examination methods and contents; salary, incentives and training for teachers; support in textbooks for disadvantaged students, budget for education and training, among others.



Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said this is a very important topic that has drawn much attention from people and voters nationwide.



He assessed that the supervision report provided an overall, comprehensive and profound picture of the general education reform in Vietnam, with many valuable contents and recommendations, both in theory and practice.



All members of the NA Standing Committee present at the meeting voted to show their agreement with the basic contents of the draft Resolution on thematic supervision results. The Standing Committee assigned the Chairperson of the NA Committee on Culture and Education and the Secretary General of the National Assembly to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to complete the draft Resolution./.