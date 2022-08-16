Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, presents a Government proposal. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee discussed the draft Law on Civil Defence in Hanoi on August 16.



Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Deputy Defence Minister and Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, presented a Government proposal saying the bill is set to create a framework for the prevention and response to disasters and incidents, while protecting people’s assets and health.



It also aims to deal with loopholes in the legal system, ensuring civil defence, he added.



With seven chapters and 75 articles, the document focuses on six policies regarding the evaluation of disaster and incident risks in civil defence, assignment in State management and decentralisation in the organisation of prevention and response activities, civilian protection measures, the organisational revamp of National Civil Defense Steering Committee, big data application, and emergencies in civil defence.



The Government is seeking the NA's opinions on whether to stipulate emergencies in civil defence.



The NA Standing Committee basically agreed on the need for a law on civil defence, saying that civil defence is a crucial part of national defence to which the Party and the State have always paid attention.



Given unexpected and complex developments of natural disasters and diseases, traditional and non-traditional security threats, and global and regional uncertainties, the law is necessary, they said./.