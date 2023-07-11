Politics Vietnamese FM meets ASEAN Secretary-General in Jakarta Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn on July 11 on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Politics Authority requests Google to clearly show image of national flag in Truong Sa The Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has worked with representatives of Google to clarify whether it deleted or blurred the national flag of Vietnam in Truong Sa (Spratly) on its Google Maps and Google Earth apps, Le Quang Tu Do, head of the authority said on July 11.

Politics AMM-56: Vietnam, Laos coordinate closely at multilateral forums Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son had a meeting with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 on the sideslines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-56) and related meetings.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on July 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.