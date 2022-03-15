NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue addresses the meeting (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will raise questions on issues under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment during the question-and-answer part of their ongoing ninth session.



At a meeting on March 15 to prepare for the Q&A session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the first group of issues to be dealt with comprises the production, import and supply, petrol supply and the regulation of petrol prices recently; the implementation of resolutions and conclusions of the NA and NA Standing Committee related to market management and the prevention of smuggling, fake, low-quality and unclear-origin commodities; and solutions to ensure the circulation, import and export of goods amid COVID-19 pandemic, especially the export of farm produce through –The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee will raise questions on issues under the management of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment during the question-and-answer part of their ongoing ninth session.At a meeting on March 15 to prepare for the Q&A session, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the first group of issues to be dealt with comprises the production, import and supply, petrol supply and the regulation of petrol prices recently; the implementation of resolutions and conclusions of the NA and NA Standing Committee related to market management and the prevention of smuggling, fake, low-quality and unclear-origin commodities; and solutions to ensure the circulation, import and export of goods amid COVID-19 pandemic, especially the export of farm produce through land border gates



The second group of issues includes the implementation of resolutions released after Q&A sessions and supervision related to the planning, management and use of land in urban areas; solutions to prevent the abuse of bidding in land auctions to push up land prices; and land-related transactions and the settlement of complaints and denunciation in this area.



Chairman Hue said the NA Standing Committee will also raise questions on the control of waste discharge activities of factories; industrial waste treatment; the collection, transport and treatment of domestic solid waste; the treatment of waste released during COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control activities; waste and wastewater pollution, and the building of waste treatment plants in localities.



At the meeting, members of the NA Standing Committee also listened to reports on the progress of preparations for the question-and-answer session, which is slated for March 16./.





