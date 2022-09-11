NA Standing Committee to meet next week
The 15th meeting of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene from September 12 – 15, according to the NA Office.
Nhập mô tả cho ảnhHanoi (VNA) – The 15th meeting of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee will convene from September 12 – 15, according to the NA Office.
During the course of the session, full-time legislators will handle a number of important issues, including the supervision of the implementation of the NA Standing Committee's resolutions on arrangement of administrative units at district and commune levels from 2019 – 2021, and the enforcement of the law on citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations.
They will give opinion on a draft report on the outcomes of the NA's supervision of the enforcement of regulations on thrift practice and combating wastefulness from 2016 – 2021.
The NA Standing Committee will also examine reports presented by the Government, Supreme People’s Court and Supreme People’s Procuracy on the enforcement of the Constitution, laws and NA's resolutions, citizen reception and settlement of complaints and denunciations, and enforcement of sentences this year.
In addition, the Government’s reports on anti-crime and anti-corruption in 2022 as well as those on the national target programmes on new-style rural building and on sustainable poverty reduction from 2021 – 2025 will be tabled for consideration.
Additionally, it will discuss preparations for the NA’s fourth sitting./.