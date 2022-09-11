Politics Foreign Minister pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on September 10 came to the residence of UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward to extend his condolences over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II.

Politics FM: Vietnam considers EU one of top important partners Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam always considers the European Union (EU) one of its top important economic and development partners.

Politics Prime Minister welcomes Chairman of EP’s Committee on International Trade Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange in Hanoi on September 9, affirming that trade - investment cooperation is an important pillar in the Vietnam - EU relations.

Politics Vietnam’s leaders offer condolences over death of Queen Elizabeth II Vietnamese leaders on September 9 offered condolences to the Royal Family, Government, parliament, and people of the UK over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.