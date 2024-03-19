Hanoi (VNA) - The National Assembly Standing Committee completed the entire working programme of its 31st session in Hanoi on March 19 after three and a half days of sitting.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said the lawmakers had given opinions on amendments to the Capital Law, the Law on the Organisation of People's Courts and the Law on Social Insurance. They also debated the draft Law on Road Traffic, the draft Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, the draft Law on Defence Industry, Security and Industrial Mobilisation and the draft Law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Asset Auction.

Besides, the committee also passed two resolutions on the establishment of Ben Cat city in Binh Duong province and Go Cong city in Tien Giang province, which also included the establishment and rearrangement of relevant wards within the newly designated cities.

The lawmakers additionally reviewed the February report ombudsman work and adopted a resolution approving the appointment of new standing members of the NA’s National Defence and Security Committee and the Committee for Judicial Affairs.

Chairman Hue also noted the success of the Q&A session held the prior day, which dealt with matters of public concerns related to the ministries of finance and foreign affairs./.