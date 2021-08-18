Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly Standing Committee wrapped up its second meeting in Hanoi on August 18 after two days of sitting.



Speaking at the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue requested that the revised draft Law on Emulation and Commendation must become an outstanding example to realise vision as well as orientations and policies to improve the quality of legislation during the 15th NA tenure.



The NA Standing Committee asked the Government to direct agencies further strengthen discipline in the use and management of social insurance fund, review responsibility for State management in funds, including inspection over their law compliance.



According to the top legislator, lawmakers adopted principles, common criteria and norms for the allocation of regular State expenditures for 2022.



The committee also approved a Resolution on the establishment of its thematic supervision delegation on the law enforcement on reception of citizens and settlement of complaints and denunciations from July 1, 2016 to July 1, 2021 and the implementation of the NA Standing Committee’s resolutions on the arrangement of district and communal-level administrative units during the 2019-2021 period.



They passed a Resolution on the establishment and dissolution of criminal investigation agencies of military zones and the equivalent, regional criminal investigation agencies in the People's Army, adopted the model working regulations of the NA Ethnic Council and NA Committees.



Participants agreed to add the settlement of voters’ suggestions, reception of citizens and supervision over the settlement of citizens’ complaints and denunciations into its monthly regular activities, thus improving the quality of ombudsman work.



Hue also urged agencies concerned to work closely together and thoroughly prepare for agenda for the NA’s second session to ensure its quality and progress.



According to him, the session could be held in both online and in-person forms, given the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic at present. If the pandemic prolongs, the meeting will be held virtually./.