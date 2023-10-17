NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the end of the 27th session of the NA Standing Committee on October 17. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up its 27th session in Hanoi on October 17.

In his closing speech, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that after four and a half days of working, the NA Standing Committee completed the entire planned agenda of the 27th session.

He said all preparations for the 6th plenary session of the legislature, scheduled to start on October 23, have been completed.

Hue said he and NA Vice Chairpersons checked and approved the tentative agenda of the plenary session. He requested the NA Secretary-General to soon issue a notice about the 27th session's conclusion so that agencies can implement and finalise documents that are planned to be submitted to the National Assembly.

Regarding the supervision over national target programmes, the NA Chairman said that in the draft resolution, district-level authorities are proposed to take full responsibility for implementing the programmes, which then can be used as a base for the Government’s implementation.

Regarding the Q&A session in the coming NA's meeting, the NA Standing Committee agreed that two and a half days will be enough time for the whole session. Hue asked for specific contents in the form of questions and answers to be raised at the meeting. Before the Q&A session, there must be a detailed report related to each field of ministries and agencies, he said.

The NA General Secretary was asked to arrange a meeting of the NA Standing Committee between the two phases of the NA’s 6th plenary session.

The NA Chairman emphasised that the preparations for the session is completed, asking relevant agencies and organisations to review their jobs to ensure security, safety and success of the meeting./.