At the sitting (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The National Assembly (NA) will focus on judicial work, crime prevention, legal enforcement and anti-corruption work this year during their November 4 sitting, as part of the ongoing eighth session.



Prior to discussion, the NA will hear a report on the prevention of crime and legal violations by Minister of Public Security To Lam.



Prosecutor General Le Minh Tri and Chief Justice Nguyen Hoa Binh will present reports on the performance in 2019 of the Supreme People’s Procuracy and Supreme People’s Court, respectively.



Legal enforcement, meanwhile, will be reported by Justice Minister Le Thanh Long, while Government Inspector General Le Minh Khai will give a presentation on anti-corruption prevention work.



Chairwoman of the NA Committee for Justice Le Thi Nga will deliver reports on verification of all reports mentioned above./.

VNA