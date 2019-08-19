At the talks (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien held talks with his Lao counterpart Bounpone Bouttanavong in Hanoi on August 19.



Both sides agreed to work closely together to organise visits by the two legislatures’ leaders, hold thematic seminars and training courses on law building.



The two NAs will consider establishing a joint group in charge of monitoring activities of border gates in order to facilitate two-way trade.



The NA committees will also oversee the implementation of signed cooperation agreements under their watch.



At the talks, both sides also informed each other about situation of each Party and country at present, especially Party building and preparations for party congresses at all levels towards the National Party Congress of each nation.



Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien expressed his delight at growing bilateral economic ties with a two-way trade of over 1 billion USD last year. The first-half figure was 575 million USD, up nearly 15.6 percent. Imports from Laos rose by 3.4 percent annually to around 229 million USD.



Bouttanavong, for his part, lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the implementation of documents set at the 12th National Party Congress.



He hoped that ties between the two legislatures will become more substantial in the future.-VNA