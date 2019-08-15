Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong (right) hosted a reception for a Lao delegation in Hanoi on August 15. (Photo: VNA)

– Politburo member Tran Quoc Vuong hosted a reception for a delegation of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and the Lao Government Inspection Authority in Hanoi on August 15.At the meeting, Vuong, who is also standing member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat, highlighted the active contributions of the Lao Inspection Commission and Government Inspection Authority to the fruitful relationship between the two countries.He applauded the outcomes of the cooperation between the inspection sectors of the two countries and suggested their relevant agencies closely coordinate to effectively implement signed agreements, especially those regarding Party and political system building, inspection and anti-corruption.Vietnam will make all-out efforts, together with Laos, in order to preserve and foster the special relationship across spheres, Vuong stressed.In reply, the head of the Lao delegation - Deputy Prime Minister, Politburo member of the LPRP, head of the LPRP Central Committee’s Inspection Commission and President of the Government Inspection Authority Bounthong Chitmany, noted with pleasure the development of the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity in all realms.The official informed his host about cooperation between the Inspection Commissions and Government Inspectorates of the two countries.The Lao Inspection Commission and Government Inspection Authority will work harder to fruitfully implement agreements reached by high-ranking Vietnamese and Lao Party and State leaders, and promote the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, he promised.-VNA