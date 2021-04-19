NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai speaks at the working session (Photo: VNA)

Cao Bang (VNA) – A working delegation led by National Assembly Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai on April 19 inspected preparations for the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.



Hoang Xuan Anh, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, deputy head of the Steering Committee for the Elections and Chairman of the provincial Election Committee, said as of April 18, the preparations for the elections in the province had met requirements.



In the second consultation conference on March 17, the Standing Board of the provincial Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee agreed with the list of 12 candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th legislature, with 100 percent approval votes.



During the third consultation conference on April 15, a list of eight people eligible for the election of NA deputies and a list of 83 candidates for deputies of the provincial People’s Councils, and 526 running for seats in the district and municipal-level People’s Councils were approved.

As of April 18, as many as 161 communes in the province had publicised a list of constituents in 1,004 voting areas.



The delegation asked the province to enhance the election inspection, as well as devise COVID-19 prevention and control plans during the process.



NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai also required the province to thoroughly deal with issues related to complaints and denunciations during the work, ensuring openness and transparency in line with the law./.