NA Vice Chairman receives President of World University Services Germany
National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 4 for President of the World University Services (WUS) of Germany Dr. Kambiz Ghawami.
At the event (Photo: quochoi.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 4 for President of the World University Services (WUS) of Germany Dr. Kambiz Ghawami.
Hai thanked Ghawami for his sentiments, dedication and practical support to the Vietnam-Germany relations over the past years, especially to the bilateral legislative ties, and connectivity between educational institutions in Vietnam and German and international partners.
The legislator commended Ghawami for his significant contributions to the construction and development of the Vietnam-Germany University, a “lighthouse” project in the bilateral relations.
Vietnam always attaches importance to the strategic partnership with Germany, Hai said, expressing his hope that Ghawami, who is also the authorised representative of the German state of Hessen for coordinating activities with Vietnam, will contribute more to the relations between Vietnam and Germany in general, and Hessen in particular.
The host highlighted the exchange of experience in e-parliament building, digital transformation, scientific-technological transfer and finance-budget management, as well as priority cooperation areas like education-training and cultural heritage conservation and development, collaboration between localities and people-to-people exchange.
For his part, Ghawami noted his belief that cooperation between the legislatures of Vietnam and Hessen will be enhanced and grow further in the time ahead, pledging to make more contributions to the relations between Vietnam and Germany, particularly Hessen.
Earlier, the Vietnamese State conferred the Friendship Order on Ghawami, acknowledging his contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between the two countries./.