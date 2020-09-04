Politics National Assembly contributing to AIPA’s development Vietnam’s National Assembly (NA) has contributed actively and proactively to the development of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) over the last 25 years.

Politics More greetings flow in on 75th National Day Leaders of various countries continue to send greetings to Vietnam on the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945-2020).

Politics Vietnam backs comprehensive peace process in Afghanistan Vietnam affirmed its support for a comprehensive peace process led by Afghans during the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s virtual meeting on September 3 on the situation in Afghanistan and the operation of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).