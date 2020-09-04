NA Vice Chairwoman meets diplomats of ASEAN countries, AIPA observers
Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly (NA) Tong Thi Phong chaired a meeting with ambassadors and heads of the diplomatic missions of ASEAN member states, together with observers and guests of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), on the cusp of the 41st AIPA General Assembly (AIPA 41).
NA Vice Chairwoman Tong Thi Phong (Source: VNA)
Phong, who is head of the AIPA 41 organising board, took the occasion to thank ambassadors and heads of the diplomatic missions in Hanoi for supporting the Vietnamese NA’s offices in carrying out activities in Vietnam’s 2020 AIPA Chairmanship Year, especially AIPA 41, which is scheduled to be held from September 8-10 via video conference.
She affirmed that as AIPA 41 is the most important event in the 2020 AIPA Chairmanship Year, Vietnam began preparations in 2019, as soon as it took over the AIPA Chair from the Thai National Assembly.
Phong said that AIPA member parliaments agree with the AIPA 41 theme of “Parliamentary diplomacy for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community”.
She expressed her hope of continuing to receive close and effective coordination from participants in organising the 41st AIPA General Assembly.
Participants affirmed their participation in AIPA 41 activities and will contribute to the General Assembly’s success, thus helping to boost friendship and solidarity between ASEAN member states for prosperity and development in the region.
This is the third time Vietnam has hosted an AIPA General Assembly and held the Chairmanship of the AIPA since the country joined the organisation in 1995./.