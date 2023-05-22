NA-devised solutions expected to fuel economic growth
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) and the vice chairmen at the opening plenum of the fifth session on May 22 (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Many legislators have expressed their hope that solutions to be devised at the ongoing fifth session of the 15th National Assembly (NA), opened on May 22 morning, will soon tackle difficulties to regain growth momentum for the economy to reach this year’s targets and create favourable conditions for the coming years.
Talking to the press on the fringe of the session, deputy Hoang Van Cuong of Hanoi said the Vietnamese economy has been suffering from impacts of both the global economic situation and internal problems. It reached the growth target of the first quarter but is “seriously weak”, making it hard to achieve the target for the whole year.
Therefore, in this session, the NA should seek solutions to internal problems to regain growth momentum so that the economy can achieve the target for 2023 and continue developing in the following years, he opined.
Deputy Hoang Van Cuong of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)The legislator highlighted the importance of the draft revised Land Law, which was discussed at the previous session and will be considered further at this one. During the two sittings’ interval, the parliament also collected opinions from the public, including organisations and experts.
The move is hoped to help with perfecting the draft so that it can be approved this October and win high consensus from the public, thus creating fundamental changes to land management and addressing outstanding problems, Cuong noted.
Deputy Ta Van Ha of the central province of Quang Nam said that as there are a large number of other laws related to the Land Law, aside from amending this law, the parliament will also have to revise others to ensure consistency and early enforcement, adding that the draft revised Land Law has attracted feedback from over 12 million people.
The legislator shared the view that the fifth session is highly critical to the domestic socio-economic development amid regional and global economic volatility. The NA will assess each aspect and work out suitable solutions and policies in order to boost the economic recovery and development and not miss opportunities to create more development resources.
Deputy Ta Van Ha of Quang Nam province (Photo: VNA)The NA will also consider a resolution on special mechanisms for Ho Chi Minh City, which is the largest economic hub of the country, Ha went on, adding that investing in the city also means investing in development and will boost the economy of entire Vietnam.
Meanwhile, Deputy Nguyen Quang Huan from the southern province of Binh Duong said this session is expected to release a resolution on socio-economic development in 2022 and the first months of 2023.
This is an issue of public concern because the economy grew 8.02% last year, but 2023 is predicted to be full of difficulties that Vietnam will have to surmount, he noted.
He also pointed out several draft laws to be debated such as those on land, water resources, property business, and housing, all of which affect not only people’s life but also many socio-economic aspects.
The fifth session will be held in two phases with a total duration of 22 days, with the first from May 22 to June 10, and the second from June 19 to 23./.