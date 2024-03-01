Nam Dinh to host Pho Festival 2024 in mid-March
The Pho (Noodle) Festival 2024 will be held from March 15-17 in the northern province of Nam Dinh – the birthplace of renowned Pho Co.
Pho (Rice noodle) Festival 2024 to be held from March 15-17 in Nam Dinh (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Pho (Noodle) Festival 2024 will be held from March 15-17 in the northern province of Nam Dinh – the birthplace of renowned Pho Co.
With the theme "Journey of Vietnamese Pho," the festival aims to honour and preserve a long-standing craft, which is rich in cultural values and diverse in variations of Vietnamese people, from 'pho' in Hanoi, Nam Dinh, and Ho Chi Minh City to those with regional characteristics such as ‘pho’ made from maize of the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, and ‘pho’ made from artichoke in the Central Highlands of Lam Dong. More specifically, dossiers are being prepared to make it in the list of world intangible cultural heritages.
This year, the festival will comprise more than 50 stalls, offering about 15,000-20,000 bowls of ‘pho’ served by exchanging coupons. Each coupon is equivalent to one bowl at any stall, all priced at 15,000 VND (0.61 USD).
Main activities include a "Journey of Vietnamese Pho” performance demonstrating the ancient ‘pho’ making process of Van Cu craft village, a seminar discussing the profession from the past to the present, and cooking a record pot of this dish./.