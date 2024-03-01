Culture - Sports More activities should be created for visitors at Spring festivals With thousands of traditional folk festivals, Vietnam has potential to attract domestic and foreign tourists. However, due attention has not been paid to festival-goers to directly participating in and experiencing them.

Videos Preserving the beauty of Spring festivals Ninh Binh is not only known as a locality blessed with beautiful landscapes but is also remembered for its many folk festivals imbued with the national identity. The province has recently introduced a number of measures to preserve and promote the sound traditional values of Spring festivals.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to join in more phygital sports events: Spokeswoman Vietnam will continue taking part in sport competitions, especially the ones combining electronic and traditional sports in the future, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on February 29.

Culture - Sports HCM City to host 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival next month The 9th Vietnam-Japan Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 9-10, aiming to tighten the friendship between the two countries, said the city’s Director of External Affairs Department Tran Phuoc Anh.