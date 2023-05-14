Nantes city of France interested in boosting ties with Vietnamese localities
Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang has paid a working visit to Nantes, a western city of the European country, as part of efforts to promote cooperation with French localities.
Deputy Mayor of Nantes city Aymeric Seassau (L) presents Ambassador Dinh Toan Thang with the original versions of two local newspapers that were issued in November 1968 and featured articles showing support for Vietnam in the fight against the US imperialists. (Photo: VNA)
Receiving the ambassador, Deputy Mayor of Nantes Aymeric Seassau spoke highly of Vietnam’s strong economic development and affirmed his city’s wish to seek opportunities for economic partnerships and form twin relations with Vietnamese localities.
He also highlighted the dynamism of the Vietnamese community in the Loire-Atlantique region and the Vietnam - Loire-Atlantique Friendship Association, who have held a number of cultural, sports, and tourism activities to help locals learn more about Vietnam, which he described as an increasingly modern and future-oriented country with a vigorous economy.
On this occasion, the official gave Thang the original versions of two local newspapers that were issued in November 1968 and featured articles showing support for Vietnam in the fight against the US imperialists.
At a working session with member enterprises of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Loire-St Nazaire region, Ambassador Thang introduced Vietnam’s economic development, demand and wish to develop cooperation with French enterprises, including those in Loire-St Nazaire.
Companies from local major sectors such as shipbuilding, health care infrastructure building, mechanics, agriculture, and food industry expressed their intention to learn more about the business and investment climate, potential, and chances in the Southeast Asian country.
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Ambassador Thang said the French partners and enterprises voiced their interest in enhancing economic ties with Vietnam to meet the two countries’ demand.
He perceived that achievements in bilateral relations over the last 50 years provide an important basis for fostering economic ties, adding both countries hold rich potential and complementary advantages.
Local leaders also hope to develop the two countries’ ties more strongly, including the Nantes administration and people’s cooperation with the Vietnamese partners and people, the diplomat noted.
During the trip, the diplomat also met with members of the Vietnam - Loire-Atlantique Friendship Association (AVLA) and visited a photo exhibition on Vietnamese women.
He mentioned the successful 12th conference on decentralised cooperation between French and Vietnamese localities last April, calling on the administration and enterprises of Nantes and the AVLA to increase initiatives and projects on cooperation with Vietnam./.