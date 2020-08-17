At the event (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The national archive centre on population debuted during a ceremony held by the Ministry of Public Security on August 17.

Lt. Col. To Anh Dung, deputy head of the Police Department on Administrative Management of Social Order, was appointed as the director of the centre.

The centre is the largest-ever information technology project in Vietnam so far.

Accordingly, every citizen will receive a personal identification number at birth. When old enough, one will be granted with a 12-digit identification card which will be used for all types of administrative procedures.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Maj. Gen. Nguyen Duy Ngoc said the national population database is expected to improve the efficiency of State management, serve socio-economic development, ensure national defence-security and social welfares.

It also lays a ground for the system of national databases and helps step up online public services in ministries, agencies and localities, towards building an e-government in the country, he said./.